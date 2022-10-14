Gronk’s Girlfriend Comments On Tom Brady-Gisele Divorce Drama

In a world of bad news for the Tom Brady and Gisele marriage, there’s a glimmer of hope thanks to the positivity coming from Camille Kostek, who knew the couple due to her long-time relationship with Rob Gronkowski.

“I love Tom and Gisele so much,” Kostek told photographers who caught her going through Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. “Yes,” Gronk’s girlfriend replied when asked if she thought the troubled Brady & Gisele could work through their problems.

Groundbreaking stuff, right?

While Kostek seems to think there’s an off-ramp to this divorce train, Gisele is hinting otherwise.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek (right) thinks Tom Brady and Gisele can work out their differences before heading to divorce court. Getty Images

Divorce analysts point to a recent Instagram post that Gisele liked that reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Gisele added an emoji prayer hands comment on the post.

Crazy, right?

There are other signs that Gisele will go through with the divorce. She’s been working with a spiritual healer who’s been carrying around some yellow soup that’s believed to be used in spiritual healing rituals. You also have Gisele being public with the fact she isn’t wearing a wedding band.

While Kostek is saying publicly that the couple can work this out, insiders spoke out this week saying that they are “upset” over how Brady has handled the situation.

Camille Kostek and Gisele during better times when Tom was winning Super Bowls and not going back on his retirement word. Instagram

The big issue is with Brady “going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” according to US Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

As I’ve written for OutKick, Tom Brady is a middle-aged guy who got caught up in a text exchange and over-committed himself by returning to football and now it appears it looks like it’s going to cost him his marriage.

He’s not going to quit in the middle of the season to save his marriage. Stop and think about how that would look on his NFL resume. It’s not happening. On the other hand, you have pissed off Gisele who is fed up with this football stuff. She wants to get on with life and save Brazil.

“I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn,” Gisele said during a recent interview.

We have ourselves an old-fashioned stand-off and on one side you have a quarterback who is looking at his legacy and on the other side you have a scorned wife who’s done.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) Model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Will these two call a truce until January when the Buccaneers are knocked out of the playoffs? Will Gisele see how things are going and slide back into the picture for a Super Bowl run?

What’s crystal clear is that she’s hit her breaking point with this football thing.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Gisele told Elle magazine. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”