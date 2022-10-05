Gisele Bundchen Spotted Without Wedding Ring As Tom Brady Divorce Reports Ramp Up

Gisele Bundchen was seen without her wedding ring on shortly after it was reported that she and husband Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers.

The photos of Bundchen with no wedding ring on were taken on Tuesday in Miami, where she’s been staying amid all of the rumors that she is calling it quits with Brady.

Gisele Bündchen ditches wedding ring amid Tom Brady divorce lawyer news https://t.co/Wl3iAXuQS9 pic.twitter.com/AhQn7IIOAS — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2022

Tom Brady And Gisele Married In 2009

It’s worth noting that the photos of Bundchen were taken at a gym alongside her two kids. Plenty, if not the majority, of married women take off their wedding rings before going to the gym. Nevertheless, the timing of the photos is interesting, to say the least. You would imagine Bundchen would want to be spotted wearing a ring if the rumors of divorce are, in fact, just rumors.

In looking at older Getty images of Bundchen, she’s seen wearing at least a wedding band during various appearances at events with Brady.

The report of Brady and Gisele hiring divorce lawyers is undoubtedly the biggest development in the rumors that have been swirling.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

This past summer, Brady abruptly left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for more than 10 days. Brady’s time away occurred just as rumors surfaced of his marriage being on the rocks.

“Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” Brady said, following his return to the team.

Brady and Bundchen began dating in 2006 before being married in February of 2009.