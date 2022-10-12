Gisele Shows Up In The Comment Section Of A Relationship Post Amid Tom Brady Divorce Drama

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce has officially hit the point where messages are being sent through the comment section of social media.

The former power couple has gone through the reports that they’re no longer living together and that they’ve hired divorce lawyers. Gisele has her spiritual advisor bringing her yellow soup and now this.

Gisele jumped in the comment section of a post about relationships. It looks like an obvious shot at the Buccaneers quarterback.

Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Instagram post was shared by author, podcast host and former Hindu monk Jay Shetty. It reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

The caption of the post reads, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals (prayer emoji).”

Gisele liked the post and left a prayer emoji of her own in the comment section.

Sure seems like Gisele is sending a message to Brady

Granted Gisele didn’t call out Brady by name, but given the reported state of their relationship and Brady’s love of another – known as the NFL – it’s hard not to think she’s referencing her relationship with him.

Brady should have won his seventh ring and walked away. Now he has to play until he wins his eighth or he sacrificed his marriage to a supermodel for nothing.

Hanging with the guys in the locker room is only going to take you so far. The pressure is on in Tampa, he needs a ring bad.

What’s being the GOAT without a supermodel wife and only seven rings?

On the Gisele side of things, shooters need to shoot and keep Pete Davidson out of the picture. Gisele ending up with Pete would be Brady’s biggest loss of all-time.

It would be way worse than losing a perfect season to Eli Manning.