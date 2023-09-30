Gracie Hunt Celebrates Her Miss USA Anniversary With Bikini Throwbacks To Her Time As Miss Kansas

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt took the opportunity presented by Friday night’s Miss USA pageant to remind everyone that she was once Miss Kansas. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress did so by “reflecting on an unforgettable journey.”

That meant a throwback content dump while she celebrated her “Miss USA anniversary competing as Miss Kansas 2021.” The reflection included her skillful work in a bikini as Miss Kansas.

In her Instagram Story, Gracie extended her celebration by resharing some of the content of her time on stage and off as Miss Kansas.

As far as reflecting on journeys is concerned, the former Miss Kansas hit the mark. The same can’t be said for her weekly Red Friday content this year.

Whether it was kicking the season off on a Thursday night, and getting started with a “Red Wednesday” instead of a traditional Red Friday that is to blame or not, something has been off this season.

Gracie seemed to have gotten things back on track after a lackluster start by welcoming football back in her Chiefs bikini. But she followed that up with another less than stellar performance.

Then this week arrived and nothing. No mention of Red Friday whatsoever. This was the game following a Taylor Swift appearance at Arrowhead. This was an easy win that never materialized.

All Gracie had to do was slap together a video from last week. A little of the Chiefs heiress dominating the sidelines then throw in some of Swift in the suite with one of her songs playing.

That does some Red Friday numbers with the Chiefs Kingdom and the Swifties coming together.

Miss Kansas USA 2021 Gracie Hunt poses prior to the 69th Miss Universe Competition at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images for Gracie Hunt)

Gracie Hunt Still Has Time To Figure It All Out

It’s still early in the season and this is a Super Bowl champion we’re talking about here. Perhaps the Chiefs heiress just needs a few weeks early in the season to figure some things out.

Coming up with content every week that builds off of what was done last year during a run that resulted in a Lombardi isn’t easy. Surely she’ll figure it out.

Gracie could very well land Swift in a Red Friday collaboration of some kind. She is monitoring the situation closely and would love for all of the Swifties to hop on the Chiefs bandwagon.

“Travis and Taylor are definitely a power couple we can all cheer for! Taylor Swift’s music has touched the hearts of millions (mine included) and Travis is a great guy,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Taylor’s massive following spans across continents, and her fans are known for their unwavering support,” she continued.

“With Travis’ undeniable talent, and Taylor’s massive global fan base, I hope that the Swifties will join Chiefs Kingdom in cheering for the red and gold.”

If any team was prepared for the girlfriend or wife of a player getting a ton of attention it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure this is a whole new level, but they’re prepared thanks to Mrs. Mahomes. The same cannot be said for Brittany’s supporters.