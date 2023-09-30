Donald Trump Is Very Realistic About The Future Of Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know if you’ve heard but people are losing their collective minds about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kind of, maybe, sort of dating. Now, former President of the United States Donald Trump has given his take on the situation.

There are a lot of questions you can ask Donald Trump. I mean, the guy is facing several indictments, is running for president, and was already the president. You could go in so many directions (I’d ask if McCauley Culkin was difficult to work with on Home Alone 2 or if he kept in touch with Poison frontman and Celebrity Apprentice champ Brett Michaels).

It wouldn’t have crossed my mind to ask about the Kelce/Swift phenomenon — the biggest pop culture story of the week — but fortunately, for Henry Rodgers of The Daily Caller, it did. Better yet, he got the chance to ask it, and it led to one hell of a quote from the former President.

Trump’s take on the two love birds?

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not,” the former president said.

Trump Dropped A Very On-Brand Quote About Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

Now, love or hate him, you cannot with a straight face tell me that Donald Trump has not had some hilarious quotes, and this is a good one.

It uses a classic Trump quote structure: he says all of this nice stuff and piles it on thick. Then he starts to shift a little bit like he did with “maybe together, maybe not.” Finally, he just completely takes a dump on them by saying what we were all thinking.

Now, with Taylor reportedly heading to MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs probably ruin Zach Wilson’s life, it will still be the biggest story in the American zeitgeist.

Congrats to former President Trump on having a fully coherent answer to that question.

Imagine how his successor would have fielded something like that…

