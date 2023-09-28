Jets/Chiefs Ticket Prices Skyrocket After Report Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos by OutKick

Tickets to the Jets/Chiefs game Sunday night at MetLife Stadium aren’t cheap amid reports that Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

A report surfaced Wednesday that the “Cruel Summer” singer will be attending her second straight Chiefs game amid speculation she’s dating Travis Kelce.

I remain skeptical this isn’t anything other than a publicity stunt, but people seem to be buying in because ticket prices are soaring.

Taylor Swift reportedly will attend the Chiefs/Jets game at MetLife Stadium Sunday night. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Jets/Chiefs ticket prices soar amid news Taylor Swift will attend.

Prior to the news Swift would be at MetLife Stadium, the cheapest price for two seats together was $169.55 on Ticketmaster, according to NorthJersey.com.

However, the cheapest prices for two seats together has since jumped to $289.35. That’s a 70.66% increase since news broke the music superstar would be in attendance.

As of publication, the average ticket price on SeatGeek for the Sunday night game between the Jets and Chiefs is $508.

That, my friends, is the Taylor Swift effect.

Jets/Chiefs ticket prices skyrocketing amid speculation Taylor Swift will attend. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Swift is having a serious impact on the NFL.

In case you didn’t already know, Swift’s ability to move the needle for the NFL is downright incredible. Don’t take my word for it. Just follow the data.

Travis Kelce merchandise sales are up 400% since she attended the Bears/Chiefs game, and the ratings were through the roof.

The game was watched by 24.3 million people and dominated across the board for female demos. It was the top-watched program for females ages 12 to 49.

In the afterglow of Sunday, America's Game of the Week scored the week's most-watched telecast on any network.



Week 3’s national @NFLonFOX window also ranked first among F12-17, F18-34, F18-49 and F2+ demos this week. pic.twitter.com/dIluv7PaGa — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 26, 2023

Now, ticket prices are shooting up for the Jets/Chiefs game Sunday night. At this rate, Roger Goodell might start shoveling buckets of money to Taylor Swift to keep showing up. Some people might be tired of hearing about it, but the NFL loves all this extra attention.