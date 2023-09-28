Taylor Swift Officially Cleared To Return In Week 4 To Watch Rumored BF Travis Kelce At MetLife Stadium

Videos by OutKick

This TayKay romance isn’t going away. Taylor Swift will be attending the next Kansas City Chiefs game to watch star tight end and rumored flame Travis Kelce play the New York Jets in Week 4. Front Office Sports first reported the news.

Swift made her first appearance on Sunday to watch the Chiefs take on the Bears.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Connection is Back, America’s Power Couple Surges

The pop star watched from Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting next to mom Donna Kelce. Watching from the suite on Sunday, Swift got animated during Kelce’s highlights of the day, giving out chest bumps and an “LFG” when Travis scored a touchdown.

Swift left Arrowhead with the Chiefs player on a “getaway car” to dine at a rented-out restaurant in Kansas City. (Get a room, guys.)

Ever since rumors arose over a romance between Trav and the “Eras” tour star, every development between the two has held the weight of an Adam Schefter trade-bomb announcement.

Sunday’s game against the Bears featured endless cuts to Travis and Swift in the booth. Whether viewers found it cloying or not, high numbers poured in to watch the game once the announcement of Swift’s attendance dropped.

Fox Sports stated that 24.3 million viewers tuned in to the Week 3 Chiefs game. The major demographic among the new viewers were girls ages 12 to 17. Football fans already dubbed that boost “The Swift Effect.”

Week 4 offers a bit of a curveball as Swift flies out to New Jersey to watch the game at MetLife Stadium.

Since the Jets aren’t expected to be any good, expect the narrative around the game to quickly shift to the Swift-Kelce romance. Which is surely a relief to Jets QB Zach Wilson.

It’s safe to say, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are America’s power couple.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)