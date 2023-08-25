Brittany Mahomes ‘Could Give Two Sh*ts’ What You Think About Her

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Mahomes isn’t losing any sleep over the online trolls.

During an Instagram Q&A Wednesday, the wife of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes addressed everything from pregnancy rumors to Internet haters.

When asked by a fan if it bothered her “when people continue to talk [badly] about you,” Brittany replied, “It used to yes. But not anymore.”

“I could give two sh-ts about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me,” she said.

(Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Brittany gets a lot of flack for her very vocal support of her husband. And it all started after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. In celebration, she began spraying fans with champagne from her suite.

“When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite,” Brittany recalled. “I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.’

But as she explained in her Q&A, the less she shares online, “the less I have to deal with horrible people.”

The Netflix docu-series Quarterback follows the Mahomes couple on and off the field during the 2022 season. During the first episode, Patrick says Brittany friend zoned him before they started dating as teenagers.

Now, he credits much of his success to her.

“I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now,” Mahomes told CBS’ Nate Burleson.

Still, Brittany’s rowdy social media content makes her an easy target for critics.

It's hard to fathom that Patrick Mahomes not only found, but MARRIED the most annoying human on planet earth.#QuarterbackNetflix pic.twitter.com/M1ZPZ2rkoH — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 15, 2023

But even if you find her to be “the most annoying human on planet earth,” you can’t deny her dedication to her husband.

And can you really blame her?

If I had a bajillion dollars, I probably wouldn’t care what you thought about me either.