Brittany Mahomes Says She ‘Was Not Prepared’ For NFL Fame

Brittany Mahomes she says she was not ready for the scrutiny that comes along with being married to an NFL superstar.

In a joint interview with CBS Mornings Monday, Patrick and Brittany discussed their relationship and their family’s rapid rise to fame.

“I was not prepared for this,” Brittany said. “And at such a young age. We were in love, and I loved him with all of my heart.

“But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

Brittany gets a lot of flack for her very vocal support of her husband. And it all started after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. In celebration, she began spraying fans with champagne from her suite.

“When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite,” Brittany recalled. “I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.’

“I ultimately learned that you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life.”

After that incident went viral, the Mahomes camp created “Team Brittany” shirts and donated the proceeds to a local Kansas City anti-bullying charity.

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 25, 2022

New Netflix docu-series Quarterback — which premiered last week — follows the Mahomes couple on and off the field during the 2022 season. During the first episode, the two-time Super Bowl MVP says Brittany friend zoned him before they started dating as teenagers.

He credits much of his success to her.

“I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now,” Mahomes told CBS’ Nate Burleson.

Chiefs Fans Defend Brittany Mahomes

Brittany’s rowdy social media content makes her an easy target for critics.

It's hard to fathom that Patrick Mahomes not only found, but MARRIED the most annoying human on planet earth.#QuarterbackNetflix pic.twitter.com/M1ZPZ2rkoH — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 15, 2023

But even if you find her to be “the most annoying human on planet earth,” you can’t deny her dedication to her husband.

And after the premiere of Quarterbacks, Kansas City faithful said the hate against the 27-year-old is unwarranted.

So people are criticizing Brittany Mahomes for cheering “too loud” for Patrick Mahomes.



If you’re watched Quarterback and this is the “worst” thing you can criticize someone for, it might be time for a new hobby. — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 15, 2023

People that bag on Brittany Mahomes are probably the same people that yell at youth umpires at an 8 & under tournament. — Jimm (@jimcclintock) July 15, 2023

How non-Chiefs fans expect Brittany Mahomes to cheer on Patrick: pic.twitter.com/TYTncsGZPp — Lexi (@lexiosborne) July 15, 2023

I don’t get the Brittany Mahomes hate anymore. If the worst thing she is gonna do is go crazy while watching her husband ball out then I think she’s doing alright — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 15, 2023

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts. They married in March 2022 and have two kids — 2-year old Sterling and 7-month old Bronze.

And love her or hate her, Mrs. Mahomes is doing just fine.