Brittany Mahomes Says She ‘Was Not Prepared’ For NFL Fame

Brittany Mahomes she says she was not ready for the scrutiny that comes along with being married to an NFL superstar.
In a joint interview with CBS Mornings Monday, Patrick and Brittany discussed their relationship and their family’s rapid rise to fame.
“I was not prepared for this,” Brittany said. “And at such a young age. We were in love, and I loved him with all of my heart.
“But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”
Brittany gets a lot of flack for her very vocal support of her husband. And it all started after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022. In celebration, she began spraying fans with champagne from her suite.
“When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite,” Brittany recalled. “I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.’
“I ultimately learned that you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life.”
After that incident went viral, the Mahomes camp created “Team Brittany” shirts and donated the proceeds to a local Kansas City anti-bullying charity.
New Netflix docu-series Quarterback — which premiered last week — follows the Mahomes couple on and off the field during the 2022 season. During the first episode, the two-time Super Bowl MVP says Brittany friend zoned him before they started dating as teenagers.
He credits much of his success to her.
“I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now,” Mahomes told CBS’ Nate Burleson.
Chiefs Fans Defend Brittany Mahomes
Brittany’s rowdy social media content makes her an easy target for critics.
But even if you find her to be “the most annoying human on planet earth,” you can’t deny her dedication to her husband.
And after the premiere of Quarterbacks, Kansas City faithful said the hate against the 27-year-old is unwarranted.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts. They married in March 2022 and have two kids — 2-year old Sterling and 7-month old Bronze.
And love her or hate her, Mrs. Mahomes is doing just fine.