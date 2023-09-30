Miss USA 2023: Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans Is Third On Stage But First In Our Hearts

Videos by OutKick

Alexis Loomans — the current girlfriend of Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz and also current Miss Wisconsin — came up just short in becoming the next Miss USA Friday night.

She officially finished as the second runner-up to Miss Utah — who won the whole damn thing. For those who aren’t up to date on Miss USA lingo, that’s third. Don’t know why they call it second runner-up, but whatever.

Anyway, Alexis has stolen our hearts over the past few weeks, especially since Mertz and the Gators upset Tennessee earlier this month, so we were all rallying behind her this week in Reno.

She was named a top-five finalist early Friday, and nearly shocked the world before running out of steam at the end.

Third on the stage, but first in our hearts.

Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans comes up just short in Miss USA

Wisconsin losing to Hawaii and Utah is something I didn’t see coming today, and I’m sure David Hookstead didn’t, either. Tough look, Hook. You’re OutKick’s resident Badger, so I expected better.

Hell of an effort from our girl Alexis Loomans, though. She’s captivated the country for weeks, and did the college football — and Florida Gators — world proud.

Now, let’s hope Graham Mertz and the Gators make her proud this afternoon in Lexington. Florida used to own Kentucky, but the wheels have sort of come off in recent years.

Time to get back to the top of the mountain today.

As for Alexis, she’ll likely head home with her head held high. She lasted up until the very end out in Reno and nearly became the first Miss USA of College Football.

She should sleep just fine tonight. Let’s hope Graham and the boys don’t make things worse later today.

PS: Miss Minnesota looks like she should’ve been the real winner to me if we’re being honest. Miss New York is a predictable wild card.