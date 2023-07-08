Gracie Hunt Attended Taylor Swift’s Concert At Arrowhead Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt is a confirmed Swiftie. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress’ unreal offseason rolls on. She’s spent time lighting up social media bouncing from one vacation to another, played hostess at the NFL Draft, and turned heads at her franchise’s Super Bowl ring ceremony.

That’s a full offseason for anyone, especially coming off of a Super Bowl victory. But the offseason isn’t over yet and on Friday night, Gracie was in attendance as Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour made a stop in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gracie Hunt wearing a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The face of the Chiefs front office doesn’t miss much that goes on in the city and she wasn’t about to miss this concert. Fresh off a vacation to Africa, that made a few headlines, Gracie was back in town for the biggest event to roll through Kansas City this summer.

A Taylor Swift concert is a force that not many events can compete with. Some might argue that the NFL Draft is one such event, and that might be true, but the draft technically didn’t take place during the summer.

Gracie, as you would expect given where the concert was held, had her choice when it came to where to enjoy the show from. She spent some time in one of the suites before heading down next the stage to catch Swift up close.

Gracie Hunt Isn’t Doing Her Job If She’s Not Attending A Taylor Swift Concert At Arrowhead

Gracie and family weren’t the only notable names in attendance on Friday night. Actress Jennifer Garner was spotted at the show with her daughter Violet Affleck.

Actresses Joey King and Presley Cash were also in attendance. And if you’re into all of the Taylor Swift drama, one of her exes, actor Taylor Lautner took in the show.

In fact, for any Swifties that missed it, King, Cash, and Lautner joined Swift on stage for the debut of the music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version).” Can you believe it? I know.

Anyway, back to the Chiefs heiress. She appeared to enjoy the show as much as any of the other Swifties in attendance.

Expect Gracie to make an appearance at anything of note that rolls through Kansas City.