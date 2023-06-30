Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt appears to be having a great time while exploring Africa.

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is Africa enjoying a little break from the regular grind of being the daughter of an NFL owner.

It’s summer. It’s time for vacations, rest, relaxation and turning off all the chaos around you. However, the content grind never stops.

No matter where you are in the world, you have to always be dropping viral content if you’re an Instagram star and have access to the internet. Well, Gracie Hunt definitely didn’t disappoint.

She fired up Instagram from Victoria Falls, and let all her followers know that she’s an unstoppable force, even from a different continent on the other side of the world.

Gracie Hunt continues to prove she’s a star.

Gracie Hunt has truly established herself as a major star on Instagram. Most NFL heiresses would probably just enjoy the fact they’re incredibly rich and enjoy life.

Hunt carved out a bit of her own path, and proved that she’s more than capable of generating attention all by herself.

Her family owns the most dominant team in the NFL in recent years, and she’s a blossoming Instagram star.

Gracie Hunt goes viral on Instagram from Africa. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Gracie Hunt went from being pretty unknown to having more than 365,000 followers in just a few years. Winning apparently comes naturally on and off the field for the Hunt family.

Now, she’s in Africa soaking up plenty of sun and warm weather. What’s not to love? The content bender simply doesn’t stop for Hunt, no matter where she is in the world.

Gracie Hunt continues to prove she’s a star online. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The only question left is what will she cook up the rest of the summer? We’ll be sure to be paying attention to find out.