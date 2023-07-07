Taylor Swift Melts Instagram With Fourth Of July Group Bikini Picture

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift took a break from her never-ending Eras Tour to hang with the girls and celebrate our great country.

Swift sent Instagram ablaze early Friday by joining the rest of the world and posting the obligatory Fourth of July bikini picture. It’s news when anyone semi-famous does it, but when Taylor Swift joins the circus it’s drop-everything-and-crush-that-like-button news.

And, shockingly, nearly 6 million Swifties have already liked this group shot within six hours. Not a bad ratio.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” Swift wrote before firing off her viral picture, which featured gal-pals Selena Gomez, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness.

Taylor Swift celebrates America with obligatory post

I’ll be honest with you, I have zero clue who any of those people are beyond Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Shoutout to Witches of Waverly Place!

Looks like it was a fun time for all, though! Love the polaroid pictures, too. Can we bring polaroids back? That was living, baby.

Anyway, back to Taylor Swift. She’s been in the news every single day since starting this mega tour she’s on, and for good reason. She’s at the absolute top of her game right now, and, frankly, nearing levels of all-time superstar. Hell, she’s probably already there.

Now, to be transparent, I haven’t listened to much Taylor Swift since she left country music. That one stung me, and I still haven’t fully recovered.

Feel like we (country fans) made Taylor popular and then she just left and now sort of just ignores us.

I feel like she definitely has some weird song about this that I don’t know about, but I don’t feel like looking it up.

Anyhoo, that’s enough babbling from me. Bottom line: it’s Taylor’s world right now, and we’re all just along for the ride.

Long live Love Story.