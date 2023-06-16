Gracie Hunt Ready To Run It Back As She Turns Heads At Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs were back handing out Super Bowl rings for the second time in the last four years on Thursday night. Players, coaches, staff, and heiresses all gathered at Union Station for the official ring ceremony and private celebration.

It was just the latest party in an offseason filled with parties for the franchise. It’s the bouncing from one party to the next that makes going back-to-back in any sport difficult. But that doesn’t mean that isn’t on the mind of the Chiefs.

Chiefs heiress attends Super Bowl ring ceremony (Image Credit: Gracie Hunt/Instagram Story)

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt attended the ceremony and during the partying and turning of heads found time to give her followers a close-up look at the enormous ring. After describing the ring for everyone she set the expectations for the upcoming season.

Hunt wants to run it all back next year. If you thought for one minute that her schedule being filled with one Chiefs event after another was going to have her wishing for break you’d be wrong. The former Miss Kansas is a winner.

Hunt said, “Hey y’all its Gracie Hunt. I was at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City and this ring is amazing.”

“Look at all the detail, over six hundred diamonds, and we’ve got Arrowhead Stadium inside of the ring. Wow, and this thing is heavy,” she continued.

“It’s an amazing way to celebrate our team’s accomplishments with another ring for out Kansas City Chiefs. God willing we win another one this year.”

Chiefs heiress on stage during Flo Rida performance (Image Credit: Gracie Hunt/Instagram Story)

The Chiefs Heiress Is Ready To Run It Back

The party included a performance by Flo Rida, which Hunt hopped up on stage to participate in. She even got in a time on the mic.

When you’re the face of the franchise, from the front office standpoint, you have to set the expectations high and get in the middle of the action.

This isn’t news to Hunt. She knows what the expectations are all too well having grown up in a family that owns an NFL franchise.

Chiefs fans have a lot to be excited about for the upcoming season. That includes following along with what Hunt, who has already started the countdown to the first game of the season, is up to.