Sports Bettor Hits $25 Parlay, Wins $25,000 On Garbage Time Touchdown In Giants/Eagles Game

While plenty of viewers turned off Saturday’s Divisional Round game between the Eagles and Giants in lieu of watching a blowout, Vincenzo Testa was dialed-in through the final whistle. He had $25,000 on the line.

Testa, a New York-native, placed a four-leg parlay on the game with DraftKings Sportsbook. If it did not hit, he would have been out $25. Instead, he added three zeros.

The parlay, at +100000 odds, required the following players to find the end zone:

Jalen Hurts

Dallas Goedert

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

DraftKings Sportsbook

It was Goedert who got on the board first on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 10:06 left in the first quarter. He needed only one hand to haul it in!

One hand was all @goedert33 needed to score the TD 😮



📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/W32lU4mm7c pic.twitter.com/zkNb1tOG7K — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

About 13 minutes later, Scott did his part. The 5-foot-6 running back ran one in from three yards out.

Testa was halfway there with 7:29 left in the second quarter and things were looking good, but there was still a long way to go. His chances looked even better after Hurts scored on a five-yard scamper just before halftime.

At that point, all Testa needed was for Gainwell to score in the second half.

$25,000 was within reach if the Eagles could get him into the end zone.

However, after Gainwell failed to find pay dirt in the third quarter, Testa’s odds were dwindling. There was hope, but not as much as there was with 30 minutes left to play.

And then the clock kept ticking, and ticking, and ticking.

Philadelphia got the ball back with 2:51 remaining and fed Gainwell on the first two carries before the two-minute warning hit. Things were starting to look grim, but all hope was not lost.

On 3rd-and-4, right tackle Jack Driscoll was called for a false start. It was 3rd-and-9 with Testa’s parlay hanging in the balance. If the Eagles kept the drive alive, there was a chance. If not, it was over.

With the game in the bag, Philadelphia kept the ball on the ground and handed off to Gainwell. He got caught in traffic at the line of scrimmage, cut left and burst through a big hole in New York’s defense.

Multiple Giants players tried to bring him down, but they failed. Gainwell scored in garbage time with 1:51 left to play.

In that moment, Testa’s $25 bet paid out $25,000. Unbelievable!