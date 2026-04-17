I'm Not Betting Against Steph Curry

Warriors vs. Suns, 10:00 ET

I was able to get both of the Eastern Conference games for the first round of the NBA Play-In Games, but the Western Conference games were… not so good. I took the under in both of them, and I really liked the under in the Trail Blazers vs. Suns game, but it wasn't meant to be as the game went over. Now, we are back with the last spot for the NBA Playoffs to be decided as the Warriors take on the Suns with a chance to play the Thunder on the line.

There really isn't much to say about the Warriors. This team is complete and total garbage if Steph Curry is on the sideline. However, when #30 does lace them up, he is a force that teams just can't stop. Curry scored 35 points against the Clippers in their game, including a late three that put them up for good. You've probably seen the clip, but honestly, it deserves a bit of a breakdown. Curry is likely the only guy in the league who would do this and who can consistently create the separation. He was dribbling on the left side of the court, went past a Draymond Green screen, passed him the ball, came back for it immediately, took a few dribbles to the wing, and both defenders stayed with him (kind of) and he got just enough space to fire it up. One defender - Brook Lopez, who has led the league in blocks before. The other was Kris Dunn, known for his defensive skills. Curry is just simply unreal.

The Suns were beat on their home court by the Trail Blazers, and now they have one last chance to try and make the postseason. To be honest, this team should be one of the "happy to be here" teams. I like Phoenix and think Devin Booker might be the most underrated player in the league, considering what he does for crappy teams. I mentioned how the team transformed itself this year, going from superstar overload to role players who could actually contribute. They did their part in the game against Portland; it was just that no one could stop Deni Avdija. Three Suns players scored 20 or more points, only two of the nine that played failed to put in at least five points. It didn't help that Dillon Brooks fouled out, but he played 37 minutes.

In order to win this game, the Suns will need Jalen Green to be hot once again. He poured in 35 for Phoenix, and Booker followed with 22. There really isn't a spot the Suns have a major edge, though outside of Booker. Brooks will guard and foul the hell out of Curry, but Steph is not a guy to worry about. Green will body Brooks if he gets too physical with Steph. I do expect this game to be close, but I think the Warriors pull it out. I don't love the way they play on the road, and yes, I usually fade teams off of emotional wins, but Curry and the Warriors have done that enough. Give me Golden State to win. Take the points if you'd like.