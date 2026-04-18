2026 NBA Playoffs Best Bets: Raptors-Cavaliers, Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 1s

After suffering through a long and terrible regular season where I got my brains beaten in, I'm ready to climb out of the betting hole I dug for myself in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, tipping off Saturday with a four-game banger. The good news is the postseason is a different animal, and I’m treating it that way.

Rotations tighten, stars log heavier minutes, and coaching adjustments actually matter. That usually makes playoff basketball a little less random and a lot easier to handicap than the regular-season circus. So, with a clean slate and a little humility, let’s try to cash a couple of tickets Saturday.

2026 NBA Playoffs Bet Slip for Saturday

The following odds are based on my previous bets on the golfers listed below. Subject to change.

Toronto Raptors +8.5 (-115) , down to +6, at the Cleveland Cavaliers via DraftKings, risking 1.15 units (u).

, down to +6, at the Cleveland Cavaliers via DraftKings, risking 1.15 units (u). Minnesota Timberwolves +6.5 (-110), down to +4.5, at the Denver Nuggets via FanDuel, risking 1.1u.

Raptors (+8.5) at Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET

It doesn't matter because all of their meetings were in October and November, but the Raptors were 3-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) vs. the Cavaliers during the regular season. More importantly, I’d argue that Cleveland is closer to Toronto than the top three in the Eastern Conference (Pistons, Celtics, and Knicks).

The Cavs have two perennial playoff underachievers in their backcourt: PG James Harden and combo guard Donovan Mitchell. Both need the ball in their hands, and neither is a good defender. That might work in the regular season, but not in the playoffs when you’re playing good, well-coached teams.

Plus, Harden and Mitchell take tough shots, including step-backs, which could lead to long rebounds and transition opportunities for the Raptors. With Harden and Mitchell, it’s almost impossible to have a good transition defense.

Also, Toronto has a few starters, such as PG Immanuel Quickley, SF R.J. Barrett, and SG Brandon Ingram, who have been traded without forcing their way out, unlike Harden in multiple spots and Mitchell with the Utah Jazz. This is part of the reason why the Raptors are such a heavy underdog vs. the Cavaliers.

But I like that Toronto could have a chip on its shoulder. That’s the type of team I want to bet on as a heavy underdog. Plus, the Raptors should win the "battle for possessions." They have a better turnover rate (TOV%) on both ends of the floor post-All-Star break and lead the NBA in defensive TOV% over that span, per CleaningTheGlass.com.

Toronto has two All-Stars, Ingram and point forward Scottie Barnes. Ingram is a great iso-scorer who can create his own shot late in the shot clock if the offense breaks down. Barnes will take Cleveland All-Star big Evan Mobley’s attention, which could open looks for his teammates.

Prediction: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 109

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Timberwolves (+8.5) at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Even with home court advantage, Denver shouldn’t be more than -5 vs. Minnesota in Game 1. I don’t care about the regular season results (the Nuggets were 3-1 SU and ATS). Both teams will be at full strength, and the T-Wolves have had Denver’s number over the last few years.

Before this season, the Timberwolves won six straight meetings with the Nuggets, and went 5-1 ATS in those games, including wins in Games 6 and 7 of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. Since 2024, Minnesota has beaten Denver 123.5-119.3 on average in their eight meetings.

Sure, Nikola Jokić is clearly the best player in this series. However, their rosters are nearly equal in terms of talent, and the T-Wolves have a much better defense. They allowed the fewest 3-pointers per game during the regular season, and the Nuggets ranked 21st in defensive rating and had the worst defensive TOV%.

Meanwhile, Denver needs PG Jamal Murray to be a superstar, and Minnesota has two of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA: Anthony Edwards and wing Jaden McDaniels.

Lastly, I’m fading the line movement headed towards Denver because the NBA market hasn’t been sharp in my experience. I consistently get "closing line value" with my NBA bets and have been getting crushed in the past two seasons. The Nuggets opened as -5.5 favorites and have been steamed up to -6.5 at the time of writing.

Prediction: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 112

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