Bet On Ugly: Why The Hornets-Magic Under Is Friday’s Best Bet

The stakes are high and the shooting is low. This Hornets-Magic matchup has all the makings of a 'rock-fight'.

The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are one game away from the playoffs and one game away from the offseason, which is usually a good recipe for ugly basketball.

That’s why my best bet for Friday’s second round of the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament is UNDER 218.5 (-110).

This handicap starts with the stars, and neither one inspired much confidence in the first round.

Sure, Hornets PG LaMelo Ball hit the game-winning layup at the end of overtime in Charlotte’s 127-126 win over the Miami Heat Tuesday. Ball took 31 shots, went 2-for-16 from 3-point range, and forced way too much offense in a must-win game. Great moment. Big shot. Still: Bad process.

That’s inexcusable from your point guard in a must-win when you have forwards Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, and SG Kon Knueppel in their starting 5. LaMelo made the highlight play, but a lot of the stuff before that was shot-chucking disguised as hero ball.

Then there was Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who was somehow worse than his 22-point box score suggests in Orlando’s 109-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paolo Banchero and Orlando's offense are hard to trust

Banchero shot 7-of-22 from the field, went 0-for-5 from deep, finished with 6 turnovers and 4 assists, and posted the worst plus-minus in the game at -17. He looked sloppy, indecisive, and completely out of rhythm.

For a guy who dominates the ball as much as he does, that is a huge red flag going into another elimination game. That’s really the core of the handicap here: Both teams are leaning heavily on ball-dominant stars who were wildly inefficient in their previous games.

Orlando’s half-court offense was especially brutal. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, the Magic scored just 80.2 points per 100 half-court plays against the Sixers Wednesday. That number is hideous. For context, it would be NBA-worst offensive efficiency over a full season, and Philadelphia was only 16th in defensive rating during the regular season.

Charlotte wasn’t nearly that bad, but the Hornets weren’t exactly humming either. They scored 99.0 points per 100 half-court plays against Miami Tuesday, which ranks in just the 57th percentile league-wide.

‘Styles Make Fights’

This matchup points to a rock-fight. Three of the four Hornets-Magic meetings during the regular season played at a slower tempo, and Charlotte has played at the second-slowest pace in the NBA since the All-Star break at 95.7 possessions per 48 minutes. Add in the pressure of an elimination game, and this has all the ingredients of a half-court grinder.

That matters because a slow-paced game between a bad offense and a slow offense is exactly what Under bettors want. Especially when both teams are being steered by inefficient, high-usage players who looked shaky under pressure earlier this week.

Now, there are paths for this to blow up.

Charlotte combo guard Coby White got hot in the first-round play-in. Magic SG Desmond Bane did, too. If the role players catch fire again, the Under is screwed. Orlando also led the NBA in offensive free-throw rate, which is always scary for an Under if the refs don't "let 'em play".

The best bet is still Under 218.5 (down to 217)

But those are the risks with almost any Under. The stronger angle is still the one staring us in the face.

The projected pace is slow. The stakes are high. And neither offense looks ready for playoff basketball.

That’s enough for me.

Prediction: Hornets 108, Magic 105

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