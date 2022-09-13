Former NFL Coach Rips Justin Fields, Trey Lance To Shreds: ‘They Have No Hope’

Mike Martz is not a fan of Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

And by not a fan, I mean the former NFL coach thinks they’re both terrible quarterbacks.

Martz, the ex-Rams and Super Bowl-winning coach, ripped into the young signal-callers during an interview with The 33rd Podcast.

“Ripped” is putting it nicely, too.

Martz said Fields “couldn’t do anything at all,” and gives the Bears “no hope,” while Lance “doesn’t have good skills” and isn’t a “great passer.”

Here’s more of the interview.

Former Super Bowl winning coach Mike Martz told @The33rdTeamFB that #Bears QB Justin Fields ”Can't do anything at all.” And on #49ers Trey Lance: “He's not a great passer. Doesn’t have good skills. takes him a long time to set himself and throw the football.” pic.twitter.com/K1iDU07bbB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2022

Should Justin Fields and Trey Lance already be worried?

Yikes.

Goodness, Mike. By all means, don’t hold back!

Fields and Lance started their second seasons in the NFL against one another last week in arguably the worst field conditions you’ll ever see.

In case you missed it, Chicago got hammered with torrential rain all weekend, Soldier Field looked like a waterpark, and it rain so hard in the fourth quarter FOX had to adjust its cameras so viewers could tell what was going on.

As you would expect, both QBs had horrendous numbers.

Fields completed just eight passes for 121 yards, although he did throw a pair of touchdowns with a pick. Lance, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going, throwing for 164 yards with an interception and a QB rating of 50.

Fields rushed for 28 yards on 11 attempts, while Lance finished with 54 yards on the ground.

So, yeah … it wasn’t a great showing.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback,” Martz said of Fields. “When you get a QB who doesn’t do anything at all … you kind of lose hope.”

Still, considering the field conditions, it’s a little surprising to hear Martz take a blowtorch to both guys in just their second seasons.

Apparently the former coach – who did work with some guy named Kurt Warner, for what it’s worth – has seen enough, though.

He is OVER them.

“I’ve never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all,” Martz said of Lance. “He looked like a fullback trying to run the ball. I don’t know what he is. He can only get better because you can’t get any worse.”