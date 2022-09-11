Soldier Field Is Underwater Just Before Bears Kickoff Against 49ers

Just hours before the Bears were set to kick off their 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers, Soldier Field’s turf looked more like it was suited for water polo than football.

Alright, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but it still looks like a mess.

New turf at Soldier Field getting a good soaking today pic.twitter.com/4DL4eZziPr — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 11, 2022

The Chicago area was hit with flash flood warnings on Sunday.

That didn’t deter the 49ers, who were out earlier today trying to get a feel for the sloppy turf.

Take a look at 49ers warmups— pic.twitter.com/nRiznr9z4u — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 11, 2022

That’s pretty ridiculous, and it’s worth keeping in mind that that this is a brand new playing surface.

The team just replaced their old turf after it got ridiculed during their preseason meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

The Bears’ New Turf Is Supposed To Be More ‘Resilient’

Fox Weather reported that the new Bermuda grass is supposed to be more resilient than the Kentucky bluegrass the stadium has previously had for 30 years.

Well, this is one way to put that resiliency to the test right away.

More specifically, the turf is known as GameOnGrass, or GOG.

“GOG is a sand-based sod grown on plastic, which creates an intense root mass and unparalleled durability,” Chad Price, owner of Carolina Green Corp. told Fox Weather.

Just nod like you know what that means; that’s what I’m doing.

“The real key is growing it on plastic, so the root mass becomes intertwined intensely, and 100% of the root mass comes to the stadium. It really is a flooring system, not typical ‘sod.’”

It could be that the ample root mass is keeping the field from draining, but I’m no turfologist, so what do I know?

Sure looks like the Bears and Niners game is going to be a wet one. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in the weeks and years to come.

The Bears recently unveiled a proposal for a new stadium — a domed one — in the Chicago suburbs.

