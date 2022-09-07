Chicago Bears Release Renderings of Potential New Domed Stadium

Soldier Field has a long and storied history since its construction in 1924, and has served as the longtime home of the Chicago Bears.

But if the Bears have their way, they might not be playing their home games by the lake much longer.

The stadium has not been in the best condition of late, as the field was in embarrassing shape for a recent preseason game:

Soldier Field has also dealt with excessive concession lines, outdated facilities and bone chilling winds during late fall and early winter games.

So late last year, the team “signed an agreement for the purpose of acquiring 326 acres of property” in suburban Arlington Heights.

Now they’ve released renderings of what that proposed stadium and connected entertainment district would look like, with an announcement expressing more substantial goals than just Bears games:

“We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.”

Perhaps the most interesting fact about this gigantic plan is that the Bears new stadium would be domed.

That might not seem like anything significant, except that Bears coaching legend Mike Ditka previously made fun of domed stadiums, calling the Metrodome the “Rollerdome.”

Ditka said the dome was more suited to roller skating than football, yet now his own franchise wants a domed stadium of their own.

It does make sense for Chicago to have an enclosed stadium; the harsh climate obviously requires a roof to host other major events and fans would undoubtedly be more comfortable at football games under a roof.

That said, something feels wrong about the Bears not playing in Soldier Field. While they’re not quite as associated with their home as the Packers are with Lambeau, it’s still a part of the Chicago experience to have an outdoor stadium, right on the lake.

But money talks, and the massive redevelopment could generate huge amounts of extra revenue for the franchise.

There’s still a long ways to go for this project to become a reality, but at least now Chicago fans have an idea of what the Bears future could look like.