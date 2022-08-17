Justin Herbert The Next Tom Brady? One Former NFL Coach Thinks So

Justin Herbert could be the next Tom Brady.

At least that’s what former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz told The 33rd team in a video interview earlier this week.

“There’s something different about him that only comes along every 50 years, like a (Tom) Brady,” Martz said. “Justin is in early in the morning with the coaches. He stays as late as they’ll let him. He just wants to be the best quarterback in the National Football League. That’s just who he is.”

No pressure, Justin!

Justin Herbert. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Herbert burst onto the scene two years ago as a rookie and was sensational last season, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old has already become one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, standing at 6-foot-6 with a rocket arm that seems to produce a highlight throw each week.

While Herbert’s been excellent, he still has a ways to go before seriously earning any Tom Brady comparisons.

For starters, he should probably get to the playoffs.

The Chargers went 7-9 in Herbert’s rookie season (2020) and just missed the postseason in 2021, losing to the Raiders in an epic Week 18 showdown.

Tom Brady. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady, meanwhile, has never missed the playoffs, never had a losing season and can clearly still sling it, edging out Herbert last year for most passing yards in the league (5,316 to 5,014).

I hear he’s also got a couple Lombardi Trophies tucked away in his closet, too.

Regardless, Herbert’s talent is undeniable.

“There’s no flaws to him,” Martz continued. “He’s a fiery competitor that has that great skill … there’s really nothing that he can’t do. And he’s young.”

