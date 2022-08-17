Antonio Brown Takes Completely Unnecessary Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown fired off an absurdly stupid tweet Wednesday morning.

The former Bucs receiver decided to take aim at Tom Brady’s absence from the Buccaneers for unknown reasons, and claimed the seven-time Super Bowl champion figured out a way to “manipulate the game” to get a couple weeks off.

He further added, “Put that Sh*t on.”

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1559893555140771841

It really does seem like Antonio Brown is just desperate for attention these days. The spotlight on him is pretty much off, and that means it’s time to lash out in order to gin up some more attention.

Antonio Brown takes a shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Recently, he’s shared a ridiculous statement on Twitter about not being able to to witness himself play live, given a terrible rap performance and now took an unprompted shot at Tom Brady.

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1557814344787759104

Does someone really need to explain the difference between him and Tom Brady to the former NFL receiver?

Tom Brady has seven rings, and is an outstanding leader. Brady prides himself on being a guy who never quits, is always ready to adapt and leads from the front.

On the other hand, Brown quit on his team during a game against the Jets last season and seems to be on a downward spiral ever since.

There’s no comparison. Brady is the most accomplished NFL QB to ever throw a football. AB is out of the NFL years earlier than he should be, and he has nobody to blame but himself.

Instead of taking shots at the Bucs and Brady, he should just relax and take a hard look in the mirror.