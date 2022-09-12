NFL Announcer Gives Us Some Sexual NSFW Analysis During 49ers-Bears Monsoon

The NFL was WILD this weekend, and Daryl “Moose” Johnston couldn’t contain his excitement.

The NFL on FOX announcer was on the call for Sunday’s 49ers-Bears monsoon, and gave us all the most perfect analysis maybe in the history of time.

Behold, and, if you’re at work, maybe throw the headphones on.

“If he’s in the box, he’s cummin. And he’s cumming hard and fast!” 🚿🍆 pic.twitter.com/vAzNpeUEM1 — Coganuts (@Coganuts) September 11, 2022

Daryl Johnston perfectly breaks down NFL play

Moose!

What a line. What a call. What a day.

For those who missed it, this game was a train wreck to watch.

The field was a disaster. The weather was so bad that Fox literally had to adjust the contrast just so viewers could see what was happening and Trey Lance put up unimaginably bad numbers.

How bad was this game? Lance had a QB rating of 50, Bears QB Justin Fields completed eight passes and David Montgomery averaged 1.5 yards-per-carry on … 17 attempts!

But our man Daryl Johnston made it all worth it.

He gave us all the content we needed and kept us glued to this disaster even while the Game of the Day – Steelers-Bengals – was happening just a few channels down.

You didn’t think that masterclass of a call would go unnoticed by the NFL Twitter world, did you?

Take it away!

I’d appreciate it if they didn’t give my scouting report on national TV https://t.co/QFrpCeCcKl — Sundown of Act Proof (@sundownActProof) September 11, 2022