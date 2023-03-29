FAU Had A Good Run But Mattress Mack Refuses To Quit And Just Doomed Them

Videos by OutKick

Florida Atlantic had one hell of a run, but the Owls may as well not even bother making the trip to Houston. Unfortunately for FAU, loser Mattress Mack has inserted himself into the conversation, and will almost assuredly be the downfall of this great run.

Sad!

Mack, the Houston-based gambler who hasn’t won a thing since last baseball season, has apparently struck an NIL deal with the school that will allow them to bring friends and family to the Final Four.

Sounds pretty cool, right? Wrong! Mattress Mack is also hosting a dinner for the players AND giving them a pep talk.

A pep talk!

Jim McIngvale (@MattressMack) tells FOX 26 Sports he has a Name, Image and Likeness agreement (NIL) with the players from Florida Atlantic (@FAUMBB). The Owls players… pic.twitter.com/tjGJ6JfG3c — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 28, 2023

Mattress Mack is the Paige Spiranac of gambling

Yep. That’s it. Bye-bye, FAU. Fly away.

I’m so done with Mattress Mack. I’m sorry, but this guy keeps his name in the news more than Paige Spiranac.

Hell, I came this close to making my headline: Mattress Mack, The Paige Spiranac Of Gambling, Dooms FAU.

I didn’t, but I could have. So next time you accuse of using Pageview Paige for more pageviews, just remember that.

Where was I? Oh yeah, Mattress Mack being annoying.

Mattress Mack dooms FAU Owls.

Guy hit one big bet last year and now just won’t stop. He also can’t win, either. He took TCU to beat Georgia and we all know how that went, and also bet it all on the Houston men, which promptly lost to Miami.

Lets see, who else did he bet on? Oh yeah, the Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t won a meaningful playoff game since Aikman was under center and NOT in the booth getting people fired.

Just yesterday, Mack put in a nice ticket on the Astros to once again win the World Series. May have worked last year, but that’s now the kiss of death for this loser.

Sorry, Houston fans.

And, more importantly, sorry FAU. You guys deserve better.

At least you have Amanda to fall back on.