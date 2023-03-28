Shocker: Mattress Mack Bets On The Astros To Win It All Again

Videos by OutKick

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Mattress Mack has decided to… wait for it… bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series!

Ya don’t say!

The famed sports bettor announced on Monday that he was once again throwing it down on his hometown city of Houston to win it all. The Astros regular season begins this Thursday when they host the Chicago White Sox.

Last year Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale bet $10 million to win a MASSIVE $75 million payout when the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in 6 games.

This time Mack doesn’t seem to be so sure of the Astros lineup. He’s only betting $1.9 million.

MATTRESS MACK JUST DROPPED $1.9 MILLION ON THE ASTROS TO WIN THE WORLD SERIES 💰



ARE WE OVER MATTRESS MACK YET?

The latest pricey wager comes as Mack’s made headlines for extending his typical baseball bets into other aspects of the sports world.

But as I argued last year – are we starting to get tired of Mack?

I feel like once he hit that massive $75-milly Astros bet, there’s no point anymore.

In fact, it’s almost more fun to see him lose. That’s where we are right now – instead of ‘Return of the Mack’ I am calling for ‘Fade the Mack.’

I just wish I started earlier.

Mack lost $3 million earlier this year when he believed TCU would beat Georgia in the NCAA Championship.

He would later lose out on $2 million when the Dallas Cowboys lost the NFL Divisional Round.

And just like the rest of us – Mack’s March Madness bracket is broken – but if any of us bet as much as he did… we’d all be broke. Mack lost $1.5 million when he chose the Houston Cougars to win it all. They lost in the Sweet 16 to No. 5 Miami.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale collected $10 million of his winning Houston Astros World Series bet in cash before transporting it in a wheelbarrow. (Photo Credit: Scarlet Pearl Casino)

Mack’s Astros bet is certainly a gamble. The team lost their Cy Young ace pitcher Justin Verlander in free agency to the New York Mets. They will also start the first two months of the season without Jose Altuve, who injured his hand while playing in the World Baseball Classic.

But hey – that’s why they call it gambling.