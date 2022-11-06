Mattress Mack is $75 Million Richer After Record-Setting Payout

Astros fan and businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, has netted the biggest documented payout in sports betting history thanks to the Astros World Series victory.

McIngvale won an estimated $75 million thanks to bets at different sports books placed throughout the season.

In case you wondering what it looks like to see someone when that much money in real-time, here you go:

Mattress Mack made his fortune owning and operating the Gallery Furniture chain of furniture stores. Apparently, that line of work is lucrative enough for him to place several massive bets on the Astros.

According to USA Today, Mattress Mack placed a $3 million bet at Caesers Sportsbook for the Astros to win the World Series at 10-1 odds.

He placed several other large bets at various sportsbooks throughout the season, but the one at Caesers was the biggest. That bet alone netted Mattress Mack a cool $30 million.

According to Forbes, a good chunk of Mattress Mack’s winnings will go to customers who bought — what else? — Tempur-Pedic mattresses for over $3,000. He ran a promotion where those customers would get their money back if the Astros won the World Series.

He also partnered with Caesers and Sealy Mattress to provide new mattresses to first responders, military veterans, and active duty military members.

That’s fantastic, and congratulations to Mattress Mack on the big win.

However, Phillies fans may not be as congratulatory given how things went at Citizen Bank Park last week.

