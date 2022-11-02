Astros Fan Mattress Mack Launches F-Bombs At Phillies Fans As Emotions Boil Over

Think about how you’d react to your team losing in the World Series when you stand to win $75 million on a Houston win and Philly hecklers are letting you have it.

You’re damn right you’re launching f-bombs right back at the Phillies fans as ‘Mattress Mack’ did Tuesday night in an emotional outburst caught on film as Bryce Harper and the boys were going yard.

Jim McInvagle, 71, who is known much better in the sports world via his Mattress Mack persona didn’t back down one bit. This is exactly what you want to see out of a World Series, especially out of Mack, who showed Philly it won’t go after a generous grandpa without return fire.

Let’s go to the footage:

Mattress Mack wasn’t having the smack talk.😳



Philadelphia fan bases have no quit 😂#MLB #worldseries pic.twitter.com/K1OVZSBIyu — Daily Hedge (@Daily_Hedge) November 2, 2022

This is 100% the perfect storm for the World Series. You have the over-marketed Mattress Mack, thanks to OutKick Woke All-Star Darren Rovell’s fascination with the old man and his bets, versus the low-down dirty Philly dawgs who need a villain to go after.

FIGHT!

And this all happens after Mack was on the local Philly news being hailed as a hero for donating mattresses to Philly veterans and first responders. The guy literally put together a marketing plan with a sportsbook and a mattress brand to give away 200 mattresses right there in Philly and Phillies fans DO NOT CARE.

Folks, we need this World Series to go seven games. We need these emotions to keep boiling over. This is content gold. This is why we love the Internet. This is why we love superfans. This is what makes Philly great. This is what makes Mattress Mack great. By the end of this Great Mattress Mack War of 2022 they might be erecting a statue as an honorary Philadelphian.

This is great theater. Buckle up.