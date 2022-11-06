Twitch Streamer Ashley Bond Introduces Herself, Hooters Bella Is A Calendar Girl & Mattress Mack Won The World Series

Presented by PrizePicks
Saturday was another crazy day in College Football
There were a couple of really big games in Week 10 of the College Football season. No. 1 Tennessee traveled to Athens to face No. 3 Georgia. The defending champions took it to the visiting Volunteers and rode a 24-6 halftime lead to a 27-13 victory.
It was a tough break for fun to watch Volunteers, but there were much bigger losses on the day to lesser opponents. Take No. 4 Clemson for instance. They proved being in the Top 4 was a little too much for them to handle. The Tigers gave up 21 4th quarter points to a three loss Notre Dame team.
That’s a tough road loss to swallow. But no road loss was harder to swallow than No. 6 Alabama’s overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. It all but ended the Crimson Tide’s chances at the College Football Playoff. You hate to see it.
Mattress Mack won the World Series
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. A 6th inning, three-run 450-foot bomb (or a 500-foot bomb down the line according to John Smoltz) off the bat of Yordan Alvarez gave Houston a 4-1 lead and they never looked back.
The Phillies had no answers for the Astros bullpen and their incredible postseason run came to an unfortunate end. They head back to Philadelphia and the greased up poles empty handed.
The real winner of the World Series was Jim McIngvale aka Mattress Mack. He became the biggest sports betting winner in legal sports betting history when the Astros finished off the Phillies. Mack won $75 million.
Not a bad way to celebrate your team winning the World Series. Mack can now afford a much bigger belt buckle.
