Twitch Streamer Ashley Bond Introduces Herself, Hooters Bella Is A Calendar Girl & Mattress Mack Won The World Series

There were a couple of really big games in Week 10 of the College Football season. No. 1 Tennessee traveled to Athens to face No. 3 Georgia. The defending champions took it to the visiting Volunteers and rode a 24-6 halftime lead to a 27-13 victory.

It was a tough break for fun to watch Volunteers, but there were much bigger losses on the day to lesser opponents. Take No. 4 Clemson for instance. They proved being in the Top 4 was a little too much for them to handle. The Tigers gave up 21 4th quarter points to a three loss Notre Dame team.

That’s a tough road loss to swallow. But no road loss was harder to swallow than No. 6 Alabama’s overtime loss to No. 10 LSU. It all but ended the Crimson Tide’s chances at the College Football Playoff. You hate to see it.

LSU TAKES DOWN BAMA pic.twitter.com/cbFfQZnVXU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 6, 2022

New: In Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era, #LSU knocked off Alabama for the first time in Tiger Stadium since 2010.



Tigers were projected to win 6-7 games. LSU's now 7-2 overall.



If the Tigers beat Arkansas/Texas A&M, LSU is playing for the SEC Championshiphttps://t.co/wkjFKrHTCa pic.twitter.com/4H6gKpQueF — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 6, 2022

Why would Brian Kelly come to LSU?



Nights like tonight. pic.twitter.com/PBmFLdhg31 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

Mattress Mack won the World Series

The Houston Astros are World Series champions. A 6th inning, three-run 450-foot bomb (or a 500-foot bomb down the line according to John Smoltz) off the bat of Yordan Alvarez gave Houston a 4-1 lead and they never looked back.

The Phillies had no answers for the Astros bullpen and their incredible postseason run came to an unfortunate end. They head back to Philadelphia and the greased up poles empty handed.

The real winner of the World Series was Jim McIngvale aka Mattress Mack. He became the biggest sports betting winner in legal sports betting history when the Astros finished off the Phillies. Mack won $75 million.

Not a bad way to celebrate your team winning the World Series. Mack can now afford a much bigger belt buckle.

How tweet it is 75 million pic.twitter.com/btaCd8bYY6 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 6, 2022

Numbers from :

140 total points in regulation!



SMU set a school record for total points! pic.twitter.com/y8d7PHA1x7 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Brutus looking like Mary Poppins while celebrating with the umbrella 😂🌰🌂pic.twitter.com/nTmZkCGIgq — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 5, 2022

TIRED: Sad Fans



WIRED: Sad Fans in the Rain pic.twitter.com/wVFPWHO8Fz — ̶A̶g̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶C̶h̶a̶o̶s̶ (@bradlocke) November 5, 2022

Jump Around with Everlast in the building at Camp Randall Stadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zs5Bl1bWtp — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 5, 2022

Astros fans are all in on Mattress Mack pic.twitter.com/jnVgYtljEg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 5, 2022

every so often Bo Nix has to remind the world pic.twitter.com/ysHJmgxYVk — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 5, 2022

Getting groovy in West Lafayette 🕺 🪩 pic.twitter.com/L5Yo6ZyIeB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

Nick Saban leads Alabama into Tiger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/zeGchZZD0M — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 5, 2022

And the lead is gone.



LSU back on top after a late score. pic.twitter.com/biAcI5J5Gu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 6, 2022

A little neck to fire everyone up pic.twitter.com/K736ubJZlL — Russell Grant (@RussellGrant23) January 14, 2020

Miami will survive. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/8ziOjr0Ec1 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 6, 2022

Yea, I am fascinated by Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/4itwnkLT1K — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 6, 2022

Jeremy Peña the ALCS and World Series MVP for the world champion Houston Astros! We now go live to Carlos Correa back in the studio to break it all down! pic.twitter.com/L6oUsb5GUS — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 6, 2022