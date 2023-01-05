Mattress Mack Lays Down The HAMMER For National Championship Game

Mattress Mack is hammering TCU in Monday’s national title game against Georgia.

The 71-year-old has made his next big bet, this time sprinkling a measly $1.5 million on the Horned Frogs to beat Georgia in the national championship. The wager would net Mattress Mack over $5.5 million.

Not a bad way to ring in the new year!

James Franklin McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack”, is backing TCU over Georgia. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Mattress Mack backs TCU after taking Astros, Cougars

This is just the latest big bet from Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the famed furniture store owner based out of Houston.

‘Mack’ made national headlines back in October during the Houston Astros’ playoff run, and eventually cashed over $72 million when the Astros won it all.

Our guy then doubled down the following week, throwing down $1.5 million on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship. Should that ticket cash, Mack would net over $14 million.

The fact that he’s backing TCU in this game shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it’s also a RISKY play.

McIngvale almost always backs Texas teams, but picking TCU to upset Georgia – currently a 12.5-point favorite in some places – takes some nuts.

Now, we don’t know if this is a straight bet or if Matty Mack took the points. Obviously that changes things, but I hope he went all in and took the money line. TCU has been the team of destiny all season, and nobody thought they’d have a chance in hell against Michigan and look what happened.

With Mattress Mack now in Max Duggan’s corner, I’m not sure Georgia has a shot.