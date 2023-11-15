Epidemic of Broken Trophies In F1 Continues As Carlos Sainz Drops Netflix Cup 

Videos by OutKick

We’ve only got two races left on the 2023 Formula 1 schedule and while it was far (and I mean faaaaaaaar) in the series’ 70-plus year history, one thing is certain: it was a bad year to be a trophy.

We had another Formula 1 trophy casualty this week and it came at the inaugural Netflix Cup courtesy of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

If you’re not familiar with the Netflix Cup it was an event held on Tuesday that paired pro golfers with Formula 1 drivers for a tournament. If it sounds gimmicky, that’s because it kind of is, but it’s still notable because it’s the first live sporting event ever streamed by Netflix.

Sure sounds like a dress rehearsal for a foray into the world of live sports like Apple and Amazon, huh?

Anyway, the inaugural tournament was won by Sainz and Justin Thomas. However, when both were celebrating the win in their checkered jackets, Sainz battled a case of the butterfingers.

Well… I don’t think Ferrari would have cleared room in their trophy room for that thing, but now they don’t even have to make a decision.

2023 Has Been The Year Of Broken Trophies In Formula 1

By my count that is the third trophy to get damaged this Formula 1 season. I don’t know if that has ever been tracked before, but it has to be a record.

The first incident happened following the Hungarian Grand Prix. McLaren’s Lando Norris did his signature champagne move and knocked Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s trophy off the podium.

I’m not sure a porcelain trophy was ever a great idea. Fortunately, a new one was made and delivered to Verstappen and the team.

However, that wasn’t before they broke their next trophy at the following race in Belgium.

Now, Sainz has busted his Netflix Cup. Not a Grand Prix trophy but still an F1-adjacent piece of hardware that is now in pieces.

If I was a Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy I’d be sweating right now.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle