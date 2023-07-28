F1 Driver Lando Norris Apologizes for Breaking Hungarian Grand Prix Trophy

Videos by OutKick

F1 driver Lando Norris issued an apology to fellow driver Max Verstappen after Norris accidentally broke the Hungary Grand Prix first-place winner’s trophy.

Norris broke the HGP trophy in his attempt to pop open a bottle of champagne for placing second in the race.

The move by Lando Norris was quite careless.

Initially, Norris tried absolving himself of the misdeed.

“Max just placed it too close to the edge. It fell over I guess. Not my problem, it’s his,” Norris reacted Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Norris addressed the mishap and expressed remorse.

“I knew you would bring it up,” Norris responded. “First of all, I do want to apologize for it. I obviously had no intention of ever doing such a thing.

SPA, BELGIUM – JULY 27: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 Team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is seen ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He added, I know how much it means to the Hungarians and part of their culture… and I did apologize to Max. I know I made a couple of jokes about which maybe I shouldn’t but I do feel bad for (him).”

The 23-year-old received backlash for his initial retort. Norris acknowledged how the scene led to frustration.

“If he did it to my trophy I’d be annoyed. I do apologize for it and obviously to the people who put the time and effort into making it, I really didn’t mean for it to happen. I’ll make sure I’m a lot more careful next time.”

Norris swore to practice better judgment in his next appearance on the podium.

“I’ll just move the trophies aside and then continue.”