Second Trophy For Red Bull Racing Shatters To Smithereens

Time to get the hot glue gun out again.

The Red Bull F1 team won another trophy Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prix. And someone broke the winning trophy for the second week in a row.

F1 ace Max Verstappen finished first in Sunday’s race, with teammate Sergio Perez coming in at second.

After the Red Bull team took a group photo, Verstappen’s trophy was accidentally knocked forward, smashing it to pieces.

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing at the podium after the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 30, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The broken trophy comes days after F1 driver Lando Norris banged a bottle of champagne on the winners’ podium, causing Verstappen’s trophy to fall and shatter on the ground.

Verstappen couldn’t believe he had suffered the same heartbreak twice in one week.

“It’s broken again, the trophy’s broken again,” Verstappen said as he looked at the shattered BGP trophy.

The Red Bull Racing team laughed at The Dutchman’s expense.

“Ready for summer-BREAK,” the team posted on Instagram. “Don’t worry we could rebuild this one and it’s on its way to Milton Keynes.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)