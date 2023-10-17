Netflix Announces Plan To Get Into Live Sports With F1-Golf Crossover Event ‘The Netflix Cup’

Videos by OutKick

Netflix is going to ease itself into broadcasting live sports with a special event called The Netflix Cup which will feature professional golfers and Formula 1 drivers hitting the links in Las Vegas.

The streaming giant announced the live-streamed event will serve as a crossover of sorts to two of its popular sports docuseries, Drive To Survive and Full Swing.

It’s like a real-world sports version of when Ray Barone would show up on King of Queens. Or like when Doug Heffernan would drop by Everybody Loves Raymond.

Two worlds collide in Netflix's first LIVE sports event — the Netflix Cup! It's Formula 1: Drive to Survive vs. Full Swing — streaming live from the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14 at 3PM PT/6PM ET! pic.twitter.com/CbTg3k7qIL — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023

The live event is slated for Nov. 14 at the Wynn Las Vegas. That’s just a few days before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Drivers participating will be Williams’ Alex Albon, McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. These fellas are known to hit the links in their spare time. As for Albon, he’s even dating pro golfer Lily Muni, if he needs any pointers ahead of time.

On the golfer side (i.e. the ringers) we’ve got Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The tournament will feature four pairs consisting of a driver and a pro golfer, battling to hoist the Netflix Cup.

If you’re thinking, “Wait a second, this sounds a whole hell of a lot like The Match,” well… that’s because it kind of is a lot like The Match.

This is Netflix’s latest attempt at live programming. They streamed a live Chris Rock stand-up special earlier this year.

It sure seems like Netflix might be trying to kick the tires on live sports. This way they can get a feel for whether or not they want to join competitors like Amazon Prime and Apple TV in streaming games.

