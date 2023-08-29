Lando Norris On Hand To Give Max Verstappen New Hungarian Grand Prix Trophy After He Broke The First One

Videos by OutKick

McLaren driver Lando Norris was on hand to see Red Bull’s Max Verstappen get a new Hungarian Grand Prix trophy after he accidentally broke the first one during podium celebrations.

In July, Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix — just like he has won all of the last 9 races — and was given an ornate porcelain trophy, that we soon learned was also very fragile.

Norris finished P2 and joined Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez who finished 3rd on the podium.

The Brit is known for his signature podium celebration in which he slams a bottle of champagne on the ground so it shoots out like Old Faithful. He did this on the podium in Hungary, which knocked Verstappen’s trophy off the podium and it shattered.

Oops.

Fortunately, the folks at the Hungarian Grand Prix had another trophy made over the summer break. After the Dutch Grand Prix — which Verstappen won — he and Norris were on hand to receive the new trophy.

Don’t think for a second that Norris got away with smashing the first trophy without a little bit of ribbing. Verstappen joked that the McLaren driver was not allowed to touch his new version of the winner’s trophy.

The Hungarian Grand Prix question isn’t the only one that’s been broken. At the Belgian Grand Prix — the very next race — Vertsappen’s trophy was broken again, but Lando Norris was nowhere in sight.

Oh well, the way this season has been going, they’ll get plenty more trophies.

