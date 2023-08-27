Verstappen Ties F1 Consecutive Wins Record With Dutch Grand Prix Win

Videos by OutKick

It was a wild rainy day on the shores of the North Sea and in the final laps of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Zandvoort circuit looked like a Slip ‘N Slide.

The race got underway, and within one lap we had drivers diving into the pits to bolt on some intermediate tires.

The track eventually dried out, but we got another batch of showers — much heavier ones — that led to full wet tires and a safety car when Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu hydroplaned into the barrier at Turn 1.

The race restarted under a safety car with the entire field on intermediates.

While Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso pressured him a little, Verstappen held on to win for the third at his home race, and ninth straight win this season. That ties him with Sebastian Vettel who won 9 races with Red Bull in 2013.

Joining him on the podium were Alonso and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly who finished in P2 and P3 respectively. It was Gasly’s first podium appearance since 2021 and it came thanks to a Sergio Perez penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Crews recover Williams’ Logan Sargeant’s crashed car during the Dutch Grand Prix. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

A Tale Of Two Williamses At The Dutch Grand Prix

Williams had an interesting weekend. The team had both cars in Q3, with America Logan Sargeant making it into the final round for the first time.

However, he crashed early in the final session, while teammate Alex Albon qualified P4. Oh well, Sargeant still started in the top 10.

However, in all the chaos that came with the rain early in the Grand Prix, Sargeant slid down the order. He was a lap down by lap 6, then crashed on lap 17 bringing out a safety car.

Not the weekend he would have hoped for after making it to Q3.

Meanwhile, Albon — who has been one of the most impressive drivers this season — drove a monster stint on soft tires that got him up to P4 at one point. However, when the rain returned late. Williams waited one lap too long to pit Albon for intermediates. That dropped him down to P9 when the red flag came out on lap 65.

That was a real shame because had they pitted sooner, there was a real chance he could have stolen a podium.

Other Notes I Wrote In My Phone

George Russell had a rough day. he started on the second row and quickly plummeted down the order during the first series of pit stops after the team left him out on dry tires for too long. He worked his way back into the points but had a collision with Lando Norris that gave him a puncture and ended his day a few laps from the finish.



It looked like a podium would be in the cards of Russell, but instead, he wound up with his third DNF of the season.



Huge points for Fernando Alonso with his superb P2 finish. They needed that after a few less-than-great races following a strong start to the season. the only thing that would have been better for the team would have been if Lance Stroll could have snuck into the points, but he came home in P11.



Liam Lawson had a nice debut for AlphaTauri. He got racy at times with more experienced drivers and even finished ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. That’s about all you can ask for from a rookie driver making their debut on short notice. He did a great job filling in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

…

We’re back at it next week with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. It’s Ferrari’s home race which makes things interesting. Especially after the team made a few mistakes at Zandvoort.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle