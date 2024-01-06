Ebanie Bridges & Paige VanZant Are Ready To ‘Break The Internet’ With A Content Collab

Videos by OutKick

Is it time for Ebanie Bridges and Paige VanZant to stand toe-to-toe and trade haymakers in the form of content? It very well could be.

The two hinted at a possible collab over the summer, but nothing ended up materializing at the time. Bridges told her followers back in July, “We were trying to organize it but she got really busy and I moved, so many things.”

Ebanie Bridges faces off against Miyo Yoshida at the weigh-in for their IBF bantamweight title fight in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Hopefully we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*cking sexy.”

At the time Ebanie was the IBF bantamweight champion. She was working her way back from a hand injury and looking to get back to full strength to defend her title.

With her return to the ring behind her, as well as the demands of an IBF champion after losing to Miyo Yoshida in December, the talk of a collab with Paige has returned.

Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This time it was Paige, who is still eying a return to the ring with the BKFC, that brought the topic up with her followers. She asked them, “Who wants to see a collab with me and Ebanie ??!!”

She gave them two options to select for answers, “Yes, I’ll die” and “That will break the internet.”

Paige VanZant and Ebanie Bridges want to collab pic.twitter.com/42r1JDJxbQ — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 6, 2024

Ebanie Bridges And Paige VanZant Want To Break The Internet

The Blonde Bomber replied to Paige’s poll suggesting that a content collaboration between the two would break the internet with several eyeball emojis and a simple, “needs to happen.”

That’s a sentiment likely shared by many of their followers. The two combat sports veterans aren’t new to the collab game either.

Both of them have teamed up with other successful content creators in the past and both of them are cashing in big from their content. Ebanie has collaborated with Elle Brooke while Paige mixed things up with former WWE superstar Mandy Rose.

Are we going to see a collab between these two before either of them steps back into the ring? We’ll have to wait and see.

I wouldn’t put it past them to drag a collab out for a few more months. These are two professionals who, above all else, are masters of promoting.