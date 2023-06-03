Paige VanZant Teases OnlyFans Collab With Mandy Rose

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant continues to generate hype online, and that includes her collaboration with Mandy Rose.

The former UFC fighter turned content star has been teasing her collab with the former WWE personality, and she really hit the accelerator with a Friday promo.

She dropped a short promo for whatever is coming on OnlyFans, and the post hit nearly 100,000 likes in less than a day.

It’s safe to say her 3.2 million followers are very interested.

Paige VanZant isn’t known for holding back.

VanZant appears ready to go scorched Earth on the internet this summer. She’s been on an absolute roll lately when it comes to content, and that’s putting it mildly.

Of course, it’s not all about edgy content. VanZant, a fan favorite among sports fans on the internet, even found time to respond to claims she’s getting fat.

Was she fishing for compliments or being genuine? That’s something the history books will have to decide. All we know for sure is VanZant has never been afraid to drop posts that put up huge numbers.

The fighter turned online star has been popular for years, but she’s definitely blown up in popularity over the past couple years.

Her profile has been on a rocket ship kind of rise ever since she made the full pivot to Instagram and viral content. As you can tell from her upcoming collab with Mandy Rose, she knows how to give fans stuff that is going to generate A LOT of attention online.

Paige VanZant continues to share viral content on Instagram and the internet. Will she fight again or is she committed to the content game? (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Paige VanZant’s fighting career might be behind her. At the very least, her best days of smashing faces are behind her. However, that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down. It actually appears to mean the exact opposite.