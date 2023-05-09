Paige VanZant Responds To Claims She’s Getting Fat: ‘F*** Ton Of Happiness’

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant has some fans who apparently think she’s getting fat.

VanZant made a name for herself in the fighting game before transitioning to more PG-13 rated online content. She quickly learned there’s a lot more money in Instagram and private sites than getting punched in the face, especially after racking up a few too many losses.

Well, for reasons that don’t seem clear, people have apparently accused the internet sensation of looking fat and pregnant, according to a video she shared Monday night. While she admitted to gaining some weight, she’s not letting the haters get to her.

The former UFC fighter wrote, in part, the following on a video of herself showing off her figure:

I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the “prettiest” side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f*ck ton of happiness. I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f*ck, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy. So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform.

Is Paige VanZant hunting for compliments?

Okay, I’ll come out and say it. Paige VanZant definitely comes off like she’s hunting for some compliments. Now, is it very possible someone could look at this post and see a woman simply hitting back at online criticism of body? Sure, it’s very possible, and it’s reasonable. However, that’s not what I see.

What I see is one of the oldest tactics in the book. A person – male or female – claims they’re [insert fat, ugly, out of shape, too old, not talented, etc] and they immediately receive a wave of compliments from her friends, significant others or just random people.

We used to have a fishing pole somewhere I used to work that we’d bust out when someone started fishing for compliments. This isn’t a new trend.

Paige VanZant is complaining about internet trolls claiming she’s fat, and she knows damn well she’s in better shape than the overwhelming majority of women in America.

Does she look as rail thin as she did during her UFC days? No, but that was years ago at this point. There’s no rational person who thinks Paige VanZant looks fat.

Internet trolls? Sure. People with functioning brains and eyes? No.

If it was VanZant’s strategy, it seems to be working very well. Her comments are literally just people talking about how awesome and great she looks.

Set your watch to it, folks. It’s a story that plays out the same way every single time.

Paige VanZant responds to claims she’s getting fat with viral Instagram video. (Credit: Instagram)

I might have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night. The compliment game is obvious if you know what to look for, and that’s exactly what we have here. She doesn’t look fat, she knows it but VanZant also definitely loves the engagement. Works every single time.