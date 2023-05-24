Paige VanZant Teases More Content From Mandy Rose Collab

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant’s heater is definitely not slowing down.

VanZant has been on a content bender unlike just about anything else we’ve recently seen, and she clearly has no intention of slowing down.

In fact, it seems like she only plans on cranking things up. That includes a frequently teased collaboration with fellow content star and former WWE talent Mandy Rose.

Well, she recently gave her fans another look at the collab, and it appears her subscribers won’t be disappointed by the duo teaming up.

Share this is you think this is the best collab to happen in 2023… maybe ever 😍 https://t.co/w4FDaHrVLM @mandysacs pic.twitter.com/rOgt8AwYQw — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) May 22, 2023

Paige VanZant is just ripping content.

It’s hard to believe there was a time when you thought of the UFC when you heard Paige VanZant’s name. There was a time when she appeared to be the next big thing.

That was already several years ago, and she hasn’t been at the top of her fighting career in a very long time. Her best days are long behind her, but she only continues to get more and more famous.

Why is that? The answer is pretty simple. She took her talents to the internet and the rest is history.

Paige VanZant regularly dominates the content game. The former UFC fighter has more than three million Instagram followers. She regularly goes viral. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, Paige VanZant pumps out content like it’s going out of style. It feels like she goes viral pretty much every single day at this point.

I guess that’s what happens when you have 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Life must be easier when you’re one of the most famous women on the planet.

Now, she has content coming with Mandy Rose. There’s no doubt that will keep her fans interested for a very long time.

What will VanZant do next? Her fans will find out soon enough, but there’s no doubt it will generate plenty of attention.