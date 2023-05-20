Mandy Rose & Paige VanZant Wear Next To Nothing As They Share Pics From Their Exclusive Content Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Well that didn’t take long. The content collaboration between former WWE superstar Mandy Rose and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has arrived, just days after it was hinted at by the two content creators.

On Friday the content tag team shared pictures from a recent lingerie photo shoot that they teamed up for. The anticipated content drop proved that things move extremely fast in the content world.

Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant coming together outside of the ring (Image Credit: Mandy Sacs/Twitter)

We’re talking going from hinting at a collaboration to on the set footage in a matter of just a few days. The two shared teasers in the form of screenshots from a FaceTime call earlier this week and made it pretty clear that they had something in the works.

Being the highly skilled professionals that they are they went right to work. Or they held onto the teasers and waited until the content from the photo shoot was ready to go. Either way they weren’t going to drag out sharing the content with their insanely large followings.

They went teaser early in the week, some back and forth between the two of them on social media, then let the people absorb the information for a few days.

Then Friday rolls around and boom. Here’s one of the biggest names in wrestling with one of the biggest names in fighting hanging out together in their lingerie.

Mandy Rose And Paige VanZant Are Quite The Tag Team

Fans of both Rose and VanZant didn’t see these two coming together quite this way. Maybe the two of them would eventually cross paths in a wrestling ring.

But teaming up for a scantily-clad photo shoot? That probably didn’t cross their mind. That said, they’re happy the two joined forces this way.

“Mandy and Paige!? Something I never thought I’d see but no complaints here,” one fan wrote.

“The greatest collaboration going down & this is the meaning of UFC meets WWE,” another added.

A third said, “The tag team we didn’t know we needed.”

Giving the fans what they want is a skill possessed by many content creators. Coming up with new ideas that fans didn’t even know they wanted, that’s what separates the elite from everyone else.