Ebanie Bridges Wants To Make Content With Paige VanZant

Ebanie Bridges hasn’t stepped in the ring since last December when she suffered a hand injury successfully defending her IBF bantamweight title against Shannon O’Connell. She’s been training, but isn’t quite ready for another fight yet.

Without a fight to prepare for the Blonde Bomber isn’t sitting around doing nothing between training sessions. She’s out creating content and working on putting collaborations together. Shortly after fellow boxer Mikaela Mayer joined OnlyFans, she showed interest in teaming up with her.

During an interaction this week with her followers on Instagram, Bridges revealed another fighter and content creator she’d like to collab with. None other than Paige VanZant. In fact, the two had been trying to put something together before the champion moved.

“We were trying to organize it but she got really busy and I moved, so many things,” Bridges told her followers. “Hopefully we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant.”

“That would be f*cking sexy.”

Neither of them is new to the content collab game. Bridges made content shortly after joining OnlyFans with Elle Brooke and VanZant did so recently with Mandy Rose.

This collab should be fairly easy to put together. From the sounds of it much easier than Bridges getting back in the ring to defend her title.

An Ebanie Bridges And Paige VanZant Collab Makes Sense

Earlier this year Bridges’ trainer was eyeing a July return for the 36-yearold. With the month more than halfway behind us that isn’t going to happen.

The entire year of 2023 might be off the table at this point. If there’s been a setback with the recovery of her hand injury, that news hasn’t been shared.

There’s been talk of a unification fight between the IBF champ and WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes. For now it’s only been talk. Hughes wants the fight, but nothing has been announced.

It seems like the perfect time for Bridges and VanZant to work together. Much like a potential fight with Hughes, there’s only been talk and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.