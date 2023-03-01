Boxer Mikaela Mayer Joins OnlyFans, Ebanie Bridges Wants To Collab With Her For Content

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans has another boxer joining their ranks. Mikaela Mayer took to social media earlier this week to announce that she would be taking her talents to the subscription-based platform.

Mayer has a 17-1 record as a professional and is a former a unified super featherweight world champion. She lost the belts, the WBO female title and the IBF female title, in October 2022 to her Alycia Baumgardner.

The latest boxer to join OnlyFans (Image Credit: Mikaela Mayer/Twitter)

The 32-year-old isn’t letting her first career loss slow her down. She’s getting back in the ring in April and jumping on the OnlyFans money train. She told her more than 200,000 followers across Instagram and Twitter what kind of content they can expect to see from her.

Mayer said in the video announcing her move, “I want to give my subscribers, my truest fans, a much closer look inside training camp, fight week and yes, my personal life outside of boxing.”

I am super excited to announce that I have officially partnered with @OnlyFans to take my BIGGEST supporters on a much more in depth, personal journey!💙

Click the link in my bio to subscribe and stay tuned for a ton of content from training camp and more!

Only on my @onlyfans‼️ pic.twitter.com/ozPK6jJ2EB — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) February 27, 2023

A closer look at Mayer’s personal life will presumably include her boyfriend, former NFL punter Marquette King. These days he’s punting for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

Will any other athletes show up in content? Will her new venture into the exclusive content game lead to some collaborations with others already on the platform?

If fellow boxer, and OnlyFans model, Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges has any the answer to both of those questions is yes.

If You’re Going To Collab With Anyone The Blonde Bomber Is It

Bridges, who joined the platform in December, responded to Mayer’s announcement by throwing the idea of a collaboration out there, “yessss Mikaela Mayer on OnlyFans!! I can’t wait to do a collab.”

The Blonde Bomber isn’t new to content collaborations on OnlyFans. Despite only being on the platform for a few months, she’s already collaborated with adult model turned boxer Elle Brooke.

Creating content has kept Bridges busy since the champion boxer injured herself defending her title back in December.

It’s been a decent way to help supplement income for many in the fight game. Does it make you a better fighter? It can’t hurt.