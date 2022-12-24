Ebanie Bridges Teams Up With Elle Brooke For A Christmas-Themed OnlyFans Collab

If you were hoping to see a champion boxer and an OnlyFans model team up for some Christmas-themed content then you’re in luck. IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges and her pal, adult content creator/boxing hopeful, Elle Brooke dropped off an early present.

On Friday night, the Blonde Bomber dropped a pixelated image of the two friends standing in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned the teaser, “You asked and I delivered… @thedumbledong collab going out on my OnlyFans!”

Bridges wasted no time in jumping into the deep end of exclusive content creating. Collaborations are usually something that is reserved for the veterans of the game.

She hopped on the OnlyFans money train earlier this month during one of her well documented lingerie weigh-ins and appears to be all in. When you’re pals with one of the top content creators you get to skip the line.

It sounds like a fair tradeoff. Bridges spars with Brooke and helps her in the ring with her boxing and in exchange she learns the intricacies of creating OnlyFans content.

The Blonde Bomber Is Going All-In OnlyFans Content

Although, to be fair to Bridges, she probably doesn’t need a whole lot of help with creating content. The boxer’s weigh-ins and her ability to make headlines speak for themselves.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Bridges shared an interview she did following her most recent weigh-in. During the interview she was asked about her outfit and quickly pulled up her shirt to discuss it.

She blurred out her top and directed people to the link in her bio for the uncensored version. In the interview she responds to the interviewers question by saying, “It’s like lace, it has my at, subscribe now. No, but I don’t know. What is it? It’s sexy.”

In the comment section one of her followers suggested her next collaboration be with her porn star sponsor Kendra Lust. If Bridges collaborating with Brooke is jumping into the deep end then a collaboration with Lust would be jumping in off of a diving platform.

Big things are coming in 2023 for the Blonde Bomber both inside and out of the ring.