OnlyFans Star Elle Brooke Left With Black Eyes After Sparring Session With Boxing Champ Ebanie Bridges

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke is taking her skills into the boxing ring on July 16.

She’ll be fighting former Love Island contestant AJ Bunker, who stepped up after her original opponent, fellow OnlyFans creator Astrid Wett, backed out. Wett backed out after Brooke brought a coffin on stage during a press conference.

The coffin had an inflatable doll in it with a printout of Wett’s face attached to it. The move by Brooke, and what a move, by the way, was more than she had bargained for. So Wett decided the fight wasn’t for her and backed out.

Screenshot courtesy of Ben Gooding/YouTube.

Influencer boxing matches are hot right now and they’re not for YouTubers, former pro athletes and popular TikTok stars anymore.

Almost any kind of following, including OnlyFans, can get you a call to step into the ring. Not just to fight, but for a decent payday as well. These things are usually pay-per-view with a cut going to the influencers.

Brooke isn’t taking her upcoming bout lightly

Brooke isn’t taking her upcoming bout lightly. She’s training with legendary trainer Mark Tibbs and is sparring with the likes of IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges.

Brooke and Bridges weren’t just exchanging love taps either. The champion left Brooke with black eyes after one of their sessions.

When she initially accepted the fight, it wasn’t her intention to become a boxer

During a recent interview, Brooke expressed her desire to explore the sport of boxing beyond just doing influencer fights. She admitted when she initially accepted the fight it wasn’t her intention to become a boxer.

“It wasn’t something initially where I was like I really, really want to be a boxer. I didn’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be punched in the face for a living!’ Absolutely not,” she said. “But once I started getting stuck into it and cutting my teeth in the gym, I never looked back.”

Brooke added: “To me, this is absolutely a hobby that I’m just enjoying at the moment. I don’t want to be known as that OnyFans girl anymore. I want to be known as ‘Elle Brooke, good at something.'”

“I think that something will be boxing because I’m naturally aggressive, naturally an a******, I think that combination works.”

From the looks of it the Blonde Bomber taught her some lessons during that sparring session. You’re not getting black eyes from just any punches.

I know I’ve said this before, and I’m going to continue to say this to anyone who will listen — this is an incredible time to be alive. If you can think it up people are doing it or are going to be doing it.

The real question has almost nothing to do with the fight itself. Did Bridges pass along any lingerie weigh-in tips? Those pre-fight weigh-ins have turned into a big hit for the Blonde Bomber.

That question probably isn’t getting answered until the day of the weigh-ins.