Frank Gore Flattens Foe With Punishing Punch In Pro Boxing Debut

Frank Gore was big, bad, sometimes brutal as an NFL running back. He could punish defenders, scrapping his way to a couple of yards here and there, carving out a nice career as a reliable veteran.

On Saturday, he proved to display similar traits in his first real attempt at boxing. And Gore did so quickly, knocking out Yaya Olorunsola with a punishing overhand right in the fourth round of his boxing debut on Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Gore, 39, is built like a young Mike Tyson. All those years in the NFL clearly taught him how to take a hit. And deliver a blow.

This actually was his second fight. He lost the first to former NBA guard Deron Williams in December in a four-round decision in September. But this was Gore’s first professional bout, so he won the one that counts. (For the record, Williams has given up on the whole combat sports idea.)

Gore’s most notable run came with the San Francisco 49ers from 2004-15. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, making five Pro Bowls. Along with that, he was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.