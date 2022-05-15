Female TikTok Star May Need A Nose Job After Brutal Boxing Loss

Tik Tok star ‘Yodeling Haley’ said she may a nose job after losing her Jr. Middleweight bout to Irish Twitch streamer JustaMinx at the Creator Clash in Tampa, Florida, Sunday evening.

The Mirror reports the social media duo made history as the first women to compete in an influencer boxing match in the U.S. as they played out a brutal brawl at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Minx, from Leinster in Ireland, came in the taller and heavier, while Haley was expected to be fitter given her dancing background, the outlet reports.

The Mirror reports that Haley landed the cleaner shots in the early exchanges and arguably taking rounds, but the 19-year-old was unable to land punches of major substance, despite her output in the early stages.

The outlet reports that after the fight, Haley jokingly tweeted “who is paying for the nose job,” alongside a photo of her injuries. Minx responded by promising that she would do the honors, adding: “I will you gorgeous scary psychotic human.”

i will you gorgeous scary psychotic human — minx @ creator clash (@JustaMinx) May 15, 2022

HAYLEY IS INSANE. she knocked both my contacts out in round 2 and made me lose all form. what an amazing fight and an amazing opponent! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1LvrZWZQZJ — minx @ creator clash (@JustaMinx) May 15, 2022

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



