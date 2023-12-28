Paige VanZant Claims She Sh*ts Her Pants Every Time She Cuts Weight

Videos by OutKick

The world of fighting isn’t all glitz and glamor. There’s a lot that goes into stepping into the ring for a fight. One of the more difficult tasks for fighters prior to competition is cutting weight.

There’s a whole science to dehydrating yourself prior to the scheduled meeting with the scale and then the rehydrating that occurs in time to be ready to perform. There’s also another part of the weight cutting process that, thanks to Paige VanZant’s recent admission, we’re all now aware of.

Paige VanZant holds an open workout in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Weight cutting requires several pairs of underwear. Paige revealed this during a recent episode of her podcast A Kickass Love Story with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Vanderford, who grew up wrestling his entire life, is one of those freaks of nature who loves cutting weight. He called it “the best feeling in the world” and said of the process as the two discussed a three- day fast they were preparing for, “My body feels so good. I feel so clean and like cleaned out.”

Paige couldn’t disagree with her husband more about the experience. Not because she doesn’t get “cleaned out,” but because she gets a little too cleaned out.

She responded to his best feeling in the world claim with a claim of her own. She said, “Nope. TMI, TMI! Here I go. Every time I cut weight. I shit my pants.”

Paige VanZant Is Finished Cutting Weight And Doing Damage To Her Pants

Paige then got into a graphic story about what she put one of her drug testers through following a weight cut. She said that after weigh-ins she was visited by a USADA official as she was rehydrating.

“Every single time I would weigh-in, I would try to rehydrate… instantly sick. So, part of USADA is once they see you, you cannot leave their sight, because, you know, it’s the whole anti-doping,” Paige said.

“Maybe you’re gonna go do something to mask the drugs or take something. I don’t even know. So, I had my drug tester in the bathroom with me for two hours, while I shit my brains out.”

That’s part of the fight game Paige certainly hasn’t missed in her time away from the ring focusing on content. Despite, in all likelihood another round of destroying her underwear, she does plan to return to the ring at some point with the BKFC.

“It’s definitely bare knuckle, and I don’t know if it’s down the road in six months, I don’t know if it’s down the road a year,” Paige told MMA Fighting of her eventual return. “I really just haven’t decided yet.”