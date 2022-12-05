Deion Sanders Tells Colorado Players To Hit The Portal In First Team Meeting

Deion Sanders landed in Boulder over the weekend and has immediately taken a blowtorch to the entire Colorado program.

And by that, I mean Prime sat the current team down for a little meet-and-greet Sunday morning, and basically told the fellas they all stink and need to his the transfer portal, because he’s bringing in real talent.

Good to meet, ya!

Deion made it clear to the Colorado players that he’s bringing his own luggage with him “and it’s Louis” so they better take a look at the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/Ffr6DHQzB6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2022

Deion Sanders tells players to try transfer portal

My goodness, if you thought Deion Sanders was a #contentmachine before Colorado, just wait. If these past 24 hours are any indication, we’re in for a real treat over the next few years.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis,” is an all-time line from Prime right off the bat, and absolutely nobody is laughing in that room.

Can’t blame them, either. He basically just told you that you’re 1-11 record ain’t gonna cut it and you better make plans elsewhere.

Scratch that, he didn’t basically tell them any of that. Prime literally just says it!

Deion Sanders is cleaning house at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be changed,” he says of the crappy culture. “I want ya’ll to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal … the more you jump in, the more room you make.”

Absolutely lethal truth-bomb here from Prime, who’s already walking the walk by naming his son QB1 AT THE OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE.

Travis Hunter Jr., the former No. 1 recruit who shocked everybody by picking Jackson State over Florida State on National Signing Day last year, is also likely headed to play for the Buffaloes.

He teased the idea as Deion landed his first commitment at a Power Five program, less than 18 hours after being announced.

Needless to say, Coach Prime has been on one.

What a time to be alive. I am ALL IN on the Colorado Buffaloes, baby!