Travis Hunter Teases Transfer After Deion Sanders Lands Former Texas A&M Pledge As First Colorado Commit

Well, that didn’t take long for Deion Sanders. Less than 24 hours after officially being named the new head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, Coach Prime landed his first top-ranked recruit.

Winston Wakins Jr., a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2025, announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on Sunday. He is the No. 4-ranked pass-catcher in his class per On3 Sports and the No. 20-ranked recruit overall.

Watkins, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, has offers from 18 schools, including Ohio State, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee. The 5-foot-8.5, 170-pound receiver will play in the slot and has some serious juice. He has proved himself to be one of the top offensive playmakers in his class with consistent strong showings during the camp circuits and on the field.

Watkins had previously committed to play for Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher in December of 2021, but decommitted from the Aggies on Nov. 18, 2022.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M.



The '25 WR had been committed to the Aggies since his December 2021 (his freshman year).



Related to former Clemson and NFL WR Sammy Watkins.

In the weeks since, Watkins has been very active on social media and even asked Coach Prime to talk to him while he was still at Jackson State. It appears as though his Twitter contact paid off.

Talk to me @DeionSanders

While Watkins’ commitment is big for optics at Colorado, he is still a few years away from playing in college. There is a lot of time for things to change, as it did with Texas A&M.

Deion Sanders is in search of talent.

However, one specific reaction to Watkins’ commitment may be more important than the commitment itself. Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter Jr., who shocked the world by picking Jackson State over Florida State, teased his allegiance to Deion Sanders.

That Was Fast

It is expected that Coach Prime’s family, including star quarterback Shedeur, will follow him to Boulder. Will Hunter Jr. go with them?

The momentum is already rolling for Sanders and the Buffaloes!